Barcelona entered the latest clasico as the team to beat in Spain, having played electrifying soccer since the season's start, bolstered by a significant Champions League victory against Bayern Munich.

Hansi Flick's squad maintained their momentum with a resounding 4-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, reinforcing their leadership in the Spanish league and continuing an impressive run.

"We already showed against Bayern that we are a great team," proclaimed Lamine Yamal, whose historic goal at 17 years, 105 days, etched him as the youngest clasico scorer. Barcelona's unstoppable attack, combined with a strategic defense, has widened their league lead over Madrid.

