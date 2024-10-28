Left Menu

Australia's New-Look T20I Squad to Face Pakistan in Thrilling Series

Australia has unveiled a 13-player squad for an upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. With regular captains busy in Test cricket, a yet-to-be-announced leader will guide the team. Injured players return, and selectors are eager to see how the squad fares without their usual stars. Excitement surrounds the blend of experienced and emerging talent.

Australia has announced a 13-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan at home, with a new captain set to be named. The absence of regular leaders, due to Test commitments, opens a significant opportunity for fresh leadership in the team.

Returning from injury, fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson join white-ball regulars Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Inglis. Meanwhile, established captains Mitch Marsh and Pat Cummins remain focused on the forthcoming Test series against India, allowing selectors to test new leadership possibilities.

Selection Chair George Bailey expressed optimism about the team's potential, highlighting the mix of experienced players and newcomers. "This is an exciting squad that will gain valuable experience," said Bailey, emphasizing the return of key fast bowlers to the national lineup. The series kicks off November 14 in Brisbane, followed by games in Sydney and Hobart.

