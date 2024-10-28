Manchester United's attempts to find a suitable successor to Alex Ferguson continue to be marred by unmet expectations. The legendary manager's tenure, marked by unprecedented success, set a high bar that his successors, including the recently dismissed Erik ten Hag, have struggled to reach.

Ten Hag's tenure began with promise but failed to deliver the same league dominance fans grew accustomed to during Ferguson's time. Although there were trophy wins, they did not satisfy modern demands for consistent top-level success, despite high-profile recruits and significant financial investments.

The continued shadow of Ferguson's enduring legacy leaves managers with an uphill battle at Old Trafford. As former United players-turned-pundits criticize the current team, the pressure to reclaim Ferguson-era glory intensifies, highlighting the challenges of managing post-Ferguson's Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)