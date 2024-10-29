Left Menu

Record Prize in Saudi Arabia Sparks Carlos Alcaraz's Motivation

Carlos Alcaraz highlighted the lucrative prize at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia as a motivator, distinguishing himself from rival Jannik Sinner. Despite past challenges at the Paris Masters, Alcaraz, who had a successful year, remains optimistic, emphasizing the exhaustive tennis calendar's impact on performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:57 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged on Monday that the unprecedented prize money at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia motivated him to participate. The world number two is gearing up for the Paris Masters, aware of past challenges faced in the tournament.

In contrast, his Italian competitor Jannik Sinner refuted claims of being lured by financial incentives, stressing that his participation was driven by the sporting challenge in Riyadh. While Sinner emphasizes the competitive aspect, Alcaraz conceded the allure of earning $1.5 million over four days influenced his decision.

Alcaraz remarked, "I love playing tennis...most of the time I don't think about the money," but admitted the financial reward was a compelling factor. Longevity in the sport, he suggested, often necessitates a realistic approach to earnings.

Reflecting on his performances, Alcaraz noted a lack of success at the Paris Masters, with a quarter-final result marking his peak achievement. The rigorous tennis season has taken a toll, and Alcaraz admitted to feeling fatigued by year-end competitions. However, he expressed a renewed optimism for this year's tournament.

While Alcaraz prepares for his round of 32 match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry, other top seeds have already commenced their campaigns. Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, and Adrian Mannarino stunned the American 11th seed Tommy Paul. The Paris indoor event is scheduled to run until November 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

