Mansi Ahlawat Shines in World Championships, Men's Wrestling Faces Challenges

Mansi Ahlawat secures a bronze medal in women's 59kg at the World Championships, adding to India's medal tally. Despite her semifinal loss to Mongolia's Sukhee Tserenchimed, she overcame Canada's Laurence Beauregard. Other wrestlers, including Manisha Bhanwala, Kirti, and Bipasha, faced shortfalls. The men's categories, particularly in freestyle and Greco Roman, finished without medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:10 IST
Mansi Ahlawat continues India's success at the World Championships with a bronze medal in the women's 59kg category. Her impressive performance included a decisive 5-0 victory over Canada's Laurence Beauregard, despite a semifinal loss against Mongolia's Sukhee Tserenchimed.

Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala narrowly missed out on a podium finish after losing her bronze medal match 2-8 to Japan's Miwa Morikawa. She had staged a comeback after winning her repechage round. However, wrestlers Kirti and Bipasha were unable to advance to the medal rounds.

In the men's division, Sandeep Mann reached the repechage round in freestyle but lost to Slovakia's Btyrbek Tsakuklov. Other male wrestlers like Udit, Manish Goswami, and Parvinder Singh also fell short. India's Greco Roman wrestlers faced a challenging competition, exiting early without securing medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

