Mansi Ahlawat Shines in World Championships, Men's Wrestling Faces Challenges

Mansi Ahlawat continues India's success at the World Championships with a bronze medal in the women's 59kg category. Her impressive performance included a decisive 5-0 victory over Canada's Laurence Beauregard, despite a semifinal loss against Mongolia's Sukhee Tserenchimed.

Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanwala narrowly missed out on a podium finish after losing her bronze medal match 2-8 to Japan's Miwa Morikawa. She had staged a comeback after winning her repechage round. However, wrestlers Kirti and Bipasha were unable to advance to the medal rounds.

In the men's division, Sandeep Mann reached the repechage round in freestyle but lost to Slovakia's Btyrbek Tsakuklov. Other male wrestlers like Udit, Manish Goswami, and Parvinder Singh also fell short. India's Greco Roman wrestlers faced a challenging competition, exiting early without securing medals.

