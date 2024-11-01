Ruben Amorim Takes the Helm at Manchester United: A New Era Begins

In a strategic move, Manchester United has appointed Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim as its new head coach. Officially announced on Friday, the Premier League club hopes that Amorim, widely regarded as one of Europe's most promising young managers, can reignite the team's past successes. Set to start on November 11, 2023, Amorim's contract runs until 2027, with an option for an additional year.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former United player, will continue managing the team until Amorim takes charge. During his tenure with Sporting CP, the charismatic Amorim secured two Primeira Liga titles, restoring vitality to the club. He is known for his high pressing, possession-based playstyle, and he's tasked with leading United out of its recent downturn.

Amorim's appointment follows United's swift decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag after a disappointing season start. Sporting confirmed United would pay Amorim's €10 million release clause. With United currently placed 14th in the Premier League, Amorim's leadership is eagerly anticipated by fans and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)