Olympic Medalist Koki Ikeda Suspended for Doping

Koki Ikeda, a celebrated Japanese race walker and Olympic silver medalist, has been provisionally suspended following a doping accusation, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Ikeda, who secured second place in the 20 kilometres race at the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, now faces scrutiny due to irregularities discovered in his athlete biological passport.

The AIU has provided no further details on the case's progress, and inquiries for more information have yet to be answered.

