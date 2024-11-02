Left Menu

Olympic Medalist Koki Ikeda Suspended for Doping

Japanese race walker Koki Ikeda, an Olympic and world silver medalist, has been provisionally suspended for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit. This is based on anomalies in his athlete biological passport. The timeline for resolving his case remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:39 IST
Olympic Medalist Koki Ikeda Suspended for Doping

Koki Ikeda, a celebrated Japanese race walker and Olympic silver medalist, has been provisionally suspended following a doping accusation, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Ikeda, who secured second place in the 20 kilometres race at the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, now faces scrutiny due to irregularities discovered in his athlete biological passport.

The AIU has provided no further details on the case's progress, and inquiries for more information have yet to be answered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024