Left Menu

India Stumbles at Hong Kong Sixes: Twin Defeats Eliminates from Quarters

India faced defeats against UAE and England at the Hong Kong Sixes, narrowly missing the quarterfinals. Despite Stuart Binny's valiant effort, India lost to UAE by a run. England's Ravi Bopara dominated, both as a batsman and bowler, contributing to India's 15-run loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:38 IST
India Stumbles at Hong Kong Sixes: Twin Defeats Eliminates from Quarters

In a challenging day at the Hong Kong Sixes, India tasted defeat at the hands of UAE and England at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground on Saturday.

India's disappointment began against UAE. Needing a victory to secure a place in the quarterfinals, India fell agonizingly short by just one run, even as Stuart Binny's last-over heroics saw him score 44 off just 11 balls. Earlier in the game, Robin Uthappa had set the pace with a quick-fire 43 off 10 balls. Despite these efforts, UAE managed to post 130/5 in their six-overs, driven by Khalid Shah's 42 and Zahoor Khan's unbeaten 37.

As the action progressed, India faced England in Bowl Match 2. Ravi Bopara's explosive batting display, which included six maximums in an over and a half-century, pushed England to 120/1 in six overs. Bopara then shone with the ball, dismissing Uthappa for a first-ball duck, limiting India to 105/3 and securing a 15-run victory for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024