India Stumbles at Hong Kong Sixes: Twin Defeats Eliminates from Quarters

In a challenging day at the Hong Kong Sixes, India tasted defeat at the hands of UAE and England at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground on Saturday.

India's disappointment began against UAE. Needing a victory to secure a place in the quarterfinals, India fell agonizingly short by just one run, even as Stuart Binny's last-over heroics saw him score 44 off just 11 balls. Earlier in the game, Robin Uthappa had set the pace with a quick-fire 43 off 10 balls. Despite these efforts, UAE managed to post 130/5 in their six-overs, driven by Khalid Shah's 42 and Zahoor Khan's unbeaten 37.

As the action progressed, India faced England in Bowl Match 2. Ravi Bopara's explosive batting display, which included six maximums in an over and a half-century, pushed England to 120/1 in six overs. Bopara then shone with the ball, dismissing Uthappa for a first-ball duck, limiting India to 105/3 and securing a 15-run victory for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)