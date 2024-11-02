Left Menu

Thrills and Victories: Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Semi-Finals Unveiled

Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka secure spots in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 semi-finals. Enthusiastic fans witnessed electrifying performances, with Pakistan defeating South Africa, Oman overpowering England, and Sri Lanka schooling Nepal. Bangladesh clinched a semi-final spot over UAE due to unforeseen circumstances, concluding a day full of exciting cricket action.

Pakistan players (Photo: Hong Kong Cricket) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

In a day marked by thrill and competitive fervor, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have emerged as the semi-finalists in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. The second day of the tournament saw intense clashes, culminating in these teams securing their spots amid spirited performances and strategy-driven victories.

Pakistan ensured their semi-final berth by overcoming South Africa with a 17-run margin. Establishing their dominance early, Pakistan set a challenging target by scoring 105/3 in the limited 6 overs. Muhammad Akhlaq's quickfire fifty set the tone, while Hussain Talat's stellar bowling, claiming two Proteas wickets, ensured South Africa fell short, managing only 88/4.

Elsewhere, New Zealand overpowered India with an explosive innings, posting a massive 146/3. India's effort fell short, ending at 102/2. Oman faced off against England, where Oman's batsmen dominated, putting up 159/0 and securing victory by 67 runs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's comprehensive 40-run triumph over Nepal, and Bangladesh's advancement over UAE due to unfavorable light conditions concluded a dynamo day of cricket.

