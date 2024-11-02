Left Menu

Ajaz Patel Aims to Sustain New Zealand's Lead Amidst Spin Challenge

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel plans to extend his team's lead in the third Test against India as they aim to exploit pitch conditions. After a dominant performance with the ball, Patel hopes to capitalize on drying conditions while India's Ravichandran Ashwin focuses on wrapping up the innings swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:52 IST
Ajaz Patel Aims to Sustain New Zealand's Lead Amidst Spin Challenge
Ajaz Patel (Photo: Blackcaps/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has set his sights on retaining a commanding presence at the crease during the third Test against India, currently underway at Wankhede Stadium. Patel's resolve comes after Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja's late breakthrough reduced New Zealand to 171/9, granting them a 143-run lead over the hosts.

Patel, who will resume the innings with Will O'Rourke, aims to push New Zealand's lead beyond India's chasing abilities on the challenging surface. The 36-year-old appreciates the opportunity to strategize until the pitch conditions potentially aid their bowling, as drier surfaces may offer spin advantages.

In contrast, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains keen to claim the final wicket early, preventing New Zealand from inflating their lead further. Ashwin emphasized the importance of restricting additional runs to simplify India's upcoming batting challenge in tricky conditions, highlighting a slower-than-expected pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024