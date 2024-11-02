Ajaz Patel Aims to Sustain New Zealand's Lead Amidst Spin Challenge

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has set his sights on retaining a commanding presence at the crease during the third Test against India, currently underway at Wankhede Stadium. Patel's resolve comes after Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja's late breakthrough reduced New Zealand to 171/9, granting them a 143-run lead over the hosts.

Patel, who will resume the innings with Will O'Rourke, aims to push New Zealand's lead beyond India's chasing abilities on the challenging surface. The 36-year-old appreciates the opportunity to strategize until the pitch conditions potentially aid their bowling, as drier surfaces may offer spin advantages.

In contrast, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains keen to claim the final wicket early, preventing New Zealand from inflating their lead further. Ashwin emphasized the importance of restricting additional runs to simplify India's upcoming batting challenge in tricky conditions, highlighting a slower-than-expected pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)