Auckland's Unstoppable Start: Kiwing the Competition

Under the guidance of coach Steve Corica, Auckland FC secured a 2-0 triumph over Wellington Phoenix, marking their third consecutive victory in the ongoing A-League season. The match, held in Wellington, was dubbed the 'Kiwi Clasico' and attracted a record audience of over 26,000 fans, solidifying Auckland's perfect start and placing them at the top of the standings.

Corica, the former Sydney FC coach, expressed satisfaction with the team's consistent performance, having developed a strong squad that has surprised many with its early successes. "We've put together a good team and we've started to show that," he remarked, while stressing the importance of maintaining consistency for the remainder of the season.

Key player Jake Brimmer was instrumental in the latest win, scoring a decisive goal in the final moments, followed by another during injury time. The team's unity and the fervent support from fans have been pivotal, as Auckland gears up for their next challenge against Macarthur FC after a bye week.

