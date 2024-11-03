Left Menu

Epic Playoff: Rio Takeda's Breakthrough Victory at Toto Japan Classic

Rio Takeda won the Toto Japan Classic, her first LPGA Tour title, in a dramatic playoff that lasted six holes against Marina Alex. The tournament, limited to 54 holes due to weather, ended with both golfers tied, requiring an intense sudden-death showdown where Takeda ultimately triumphed.

Shiga | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:42 IST
In a thrilling finale at the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, Rio Takeda from Japan secured her first Tour victory in a prolonged playoff against American Marina Alex. The competition concluded on Sunday after six intense sudden-death holes.

The dramatic playoff was necessitated after both golfers finished the restricted 54-hole tournament tied at 15-under 201. Adverse weather had forced the cancellation of Saturday's third round, compressing the competition.

The playoff comprised six par-5 holes, with Takeda clinching victory with a decisive birdie on the final green, overcoming the resilient Alex. The Japan Classic wraps up the LPGA's four-event Asian tour, underscoring the growing global appeal of women's golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

