Epic Playoff: Rio Takeda's Breakthrough Victory at Toto Japan Classic

In a thrilling finale at the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, Rio Takeda from Japan secured her first Tour victory in a prolonged playoff against American Marina Alex. The competition concluded on Sunday after six intense sudden-death holes.

The dramatic playoff was necessitated after both golfers finished the restricted 54-hole tournament tied at 15-under 201. Adverse weather had forced the cancellation of Saturday's third round, compressing the competition.

The playoff comprised six par-5 holes, with Takeda clinching victory with a decisive birdie on the final green, overcoming the resilient Alex. The Japan Classic wraps up the LPGA's four-event Asian tour, underscoring the growing global appeal of women's golf.

