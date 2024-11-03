Swiatek's Determined Comeback: A Fight for the Top Spot

Iga Swiatek made a determined return to the court after a two-month break, securing a hard-fought victory over Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The world number two initially showed signs of rustiness, losing the first set, but she bounced back with a 4-6 7-5 6-2 win.

To reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek must perform well in the round-robin matches. Meanwhile, former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff faced Jessica Pegula in another Orange Group clash.

