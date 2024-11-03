Left Menu

Bengal Warriorz Edge Past Haryana Steelers in Kabaddi Thriller

The Bengal Warriorz emerged victorious against the Haryana Steelers in a thrilling Kabaddi encounter, winning 40-38. Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali led the charge for the Warriorz, while Vinay and Mohammadreza Shadloui starred for the Steelers. Despite a strong start, the Warriorz secured the win with key performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:41 IST
In a riveting Kabaddi clash, the Bengal Warriorz triumphed over the Haryana Steelers with a narrow 40-38 victory on Sunday. Maninder Singh, racking up 12 points, and Fazel Atrachali, with 4 points, were pivotal for the Warriorz.

Initially, the Haryana Steelers set the pace, gaining an early 6-point lead while showcasing their defensive prowess. However, Bengal Warriorz found their momentum as Maninder Singh staged a series of raids to level the score.

The decisive turning point came with Mayur Kadam's ALL OUT against the Steelers, allowing the Warriorz to lead. Despite a spirited late effort by the Steelers, the Warriorz held their ground, sealing a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

