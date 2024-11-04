Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Voices Concerns as India Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed concerns over the team's batting form following a 3-0 defeat to New Zealand. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaching, Sharma emphasized the need to focus on upcoming matches against Australia. India's performance in Australia is crucial for securing a spot in the World Test Championship Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:02 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (Picture: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of a disheartening 3-0 loss to New Zealand in the Test series on home soil, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has voiced concerns about the lackluster performances of his team's batters. With the eagerly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on the horizon, Sharma has underscored the critical need for improvement.

Sharma, who himself struggled against New Zealand, scoring merely 91 runs across three matches, acknowledges the imperative for both him and veteran Virat Kohli to enhance their form down under. Kohli's inconsistent performances, despite a commendable 70-run innings in one match, have heightened the captain's concerns.

"It's a cause of concern without a doubt," Sharma candidly shared, stressing the necessity for the team to learn from past setbacks and embrace the opportunity to shine in Australia. Following the cancelled practice match initially scheduled before the first Test in Perth, the team opts for match simulation exercises with India A, aiming to optimize players' acclimatization to Australian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

