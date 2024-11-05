Left Menu

Sabalenka's Stellar Semifinal Surge

Aryna Sabalenka reached the WTA Finals semifinals after defeating Jasmine Paolini with a solid performance. With a win in her next match, she could secure her first year-end No. 1 ranking. Sabalenka has been dominant, winning 22 of her last 23 matches.

Updated: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a decisive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Jasmine Paolini, marking her second consecutive win in the tournament's group stage.

Dominating the first set by building a strong 4-0 lead, Sabalenka saved two set points in the second to secure her advancement. Her next match against already-eliminated Elena Rybakina on Wednesday could further solidify her impressive record.

Another win in the group stage will not only take her into the next round but also earn her the prestigious year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

