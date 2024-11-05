Left Menu

Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation

Chilean authorities are probing an alleged sexual assault involving Colo Colo soccer players, including former international Arturo Vidal. The incident reportedly happened in an upscale Santiago bar. Arturo Vidal underwent a standard identity check at a police station, while other players have also been questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chilean authorities are delving into allegations of a sexual assault case involving players from the prominent soccer club, Colo Colo. The case prominently features former international player Arturo Vidal.

The Santiago prosecutor's office stated that the incident allegedly occurred in the chic Vitacura neighborhood. A woman asserted that her sister was drugged and assaulted by Colo Colo players at a bar in the area.

Arturo Vidal, 37, was taken to the Vitacura police station for an investigative identity check, a routine procedure for crime suspects. He was released without commenting on the allegations. Police confirm other players have also been scrutinized and have provided testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

