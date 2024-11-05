Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation
Chilean authorities are probing an alleged sexual assault involving Colo Colo soccer players, including former international Arturo Vidal. The incident reportedly happened in an upscale Santiago bar. Arturo Vidal underwent a standard identity check at a police station, while other players have also been questioned.
Chilean authorities are delving into allegations of a sexual assault case involving players from the prominent soccer club, Colo Colo. The case prominently features former international player Arturo Vidal.
The Santiago prosecutor's office stated that the incident allegedly occurred in the chic Vitacura neighborhood. A woman asserted that her sister was drugged and assaulted by Colo Colo players at a bar in the area.
Arturo Vidal, 37, was taken to the Vitacura police station for an investigative identity check, a routine procedure for crime suspects. He was released without commenting on the allegations. Police confirm other players have also been scrutinized and have provided testimonies.
