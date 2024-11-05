Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Due to Injury

Renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from the season-ending ATP Finals due to an ongoing injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will also be absent from the Paris Masters, which Alexander Zverev won over the weekend.

The 37-year-old, who secured his first Olympic gold at the Paris Games this August, triumphed in last year's ATP Finals against Jannik Sinner. Djokovic expressed disappointment, stating, "I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," via his Instagram Story.

In his absence, the ATP Finals, set for November 10-17 in Turin, Italy, will feature top competitors including Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz.

