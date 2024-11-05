Left Menu

Djokovic's Withdrawal Shakes Up ATP Finals Lineup

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion of the ATP Finals, has withdrawn from the event due to an injury. His absence secures spots for Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev. De Minaur will debut at the tournament, joining top contenders like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:27 IST
Djokovic's Withdrawal Shakes Up ATP Finals Lineup
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam titleholder, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming ATP Finals due to an ongoing injury, delivering a substantial shake-up to the tournament lineup.

This unexpected move ensures spots for players including Norway's Casper Ruud and Australia's Alex de Minaur, regardless of their performances in the current week's tournaments.

De Minaur, set to debut at the event, will compete alongside top ranks such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic expressed his regrets on Instagram, wishing a successful tournament for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024