Djokovic's Withdrawal Shakes Up ATP Finals Lineup

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam titleholder, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming ATP Finals due to an ongoing injury, delivering a substantial shake-up to the tournament lineup.

This unexpected move ensures spots for players including Norway's Casper Ruud and Australia's Alex de Minaur, regardless of their performances in the current week's tournaments.

De Minaur, set to debut at the event, will compete alongside top ranks such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic expressed his regrets on Instagram, wishing a successful tournament for all participants.

