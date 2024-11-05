Left Menu

Rugby Shock: Jonny Hill's 10-Week Ban After Fan Altercation

Jonny Hill, Sale Sharks' England forward, receives a 10-week ban after a fan altercation post-match. The independent panel's decision included mitigation, reducing the initial 20-week suspension. Hill will be eligible to play on December 7, with four weeks suspended until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:35 IST
Rugby Shock: Jonny Hill's 10-Week Ban After Fan Altercation

In a significant disciplinary decision, Jonny Hill, the England forward for Sale Sharks, has been handed a 10-week ban following an altercation with a fan, as confirmed by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Recreation Ground on June 1, after the match between Bath and Sale. An independent panel reviewed the case, and Hill, aged 30, accepted the charge of physically abusing a spectator, the RFU disclosed in a statement.

Panel Chair Philip Evans stated that the initial penalty was a 20-week suspension. However, due to the exceptional circumstances and considerable mitigation available, the ban was reduced to 10 weeks, with four weeks suspended until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Hill is set to return to play for Sale on December 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024