Rugby Shock: Jonny Hill's 10-Week Ban After Fan Altercation
Jonny Hill, Sale Sharks' England forward, receives a 10-week ban after a fan altercation post-match. The independent panel's decision included mitigation, reducing the initial 20-week suspension. Hill will be eligible to play on December 7, with four weeks suspended until the end of the 2025-26 season.
In a significant disciplinary decision, Jonny Hill, the England forward for Sale Sharks, has been handed a 10-week ban following an altercation with a fan, as confirmed by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday.
The incident took place at the Recreation Ground on June 1, after the match between Bath and Sale. An independent panel reviewed the case, and Hill, aged 30, accepted the charge of physically abusing a spectator, the RFU disclosed in a statement.
Panel Chair Philip Evans stated that the initial penalty was a 20-week suspension. However, due to the exceptional circumstances and considerable mitigation available, the ban was reduced to 10 weeks, with four weeks suspended until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Hill is set to return to play for Sale on December 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
