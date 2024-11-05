Left Menu

Field of Dreams: IPL 2025 Auction Unveils Cricketers' Global Quest

A total of 1574 cricketers have registered for the IPL 2025 auction, including over 400 international players, set for November in Saudi Arabia. Indian stars like Rishabh Pant headline the event, with Rs 641.5 crore available for the franchises to secure top talent across 204 slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:21 IST
This November, a landmark event in cricket will unfold as Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hosts the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. On November 24 and 25, 1,574 cricketers, including an impressive cadre of 1,165 Indian participants, will go under the hammer, the BCCI revealed on Tuesday.

Among the impressive roster, 320 players are capped, including 48 from India. The excitement is amplified by the inclusion of 965 uncapped Indian players and an international flair brought by 409 overseas participants. Notably, South Africa leads the international contenders with 91 players, followed by Australia, England, and New Zealand.

Set against the backdrop of a financial war chest worth Rs 641.5 crore, franchises will bid for 204 available slots. The auction promises fierce competition, with 46 players already retained by franchises for a combined value of Rs 558.5 crore. The highest purse belongs to Punjab Kings, who, following their roster retentions, hold Rs 110.5 crore. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals bring up the rear, retaining six players with Rs 41 crore remaining.

