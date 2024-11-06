Ronaldo Shines as Al-Nassr Overwhelms Al-Ain in Asian Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's scintillating performance spearheaded Al-Nassr to a resounding 5-1 victory over Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday in Riyadh. This dominant win becomes Al-Nassr's third triumph out of four matches, significantly strengthening their position in the league.

The victory propels Al-Nassr to third place, just two points behind group leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. In a league where the top eight teams from both west and east Asia will progress to the last 16, reigning champions Al-Ain face a precarious situation, with only one point from their initial games.

Al-Ain, struggling at the bottom, were outplayed throughout. Ronaldo capitalized on errors, adding to Anderson Talisca's opener, while Sadio Mane's and Angelo Gabriel's goals compounded Al-Ain's woes. Despite a brief second-half fightback, Al-Nassr's Wesley and Talisca sealed a conclusive defeat for Al-Ain.

(With inputs from agencies.)