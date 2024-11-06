Left Menu

Champions League Shockers: Giants Madrid and City Stumble as Liverpool Dominates

Real Madrid and Manchester City faced significant defeats in the Champions League, with Madrid losing 3-1 to AC Milan and City falling 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon. Meanwhile, Liverpool triumphed with a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, advancing to the top of the league phase table.

Updated: 06-11-2024 09:35 IST
In a stunning turn of events in the Champions League, football titans Real Madrid and Manchester City faced humiliating defeats. Madrid, the defending champion, fell 3-1 to AC Milan on home soil, marking their third consecutive loss in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City squandered its early lead against Sporting Lisbon, ultimately losing 4-1. A missed penalty by Erling Haaland further sealed their fate, while Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres showcased exceptional form with a hat trick.

Liverpool, on the other hand, delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen. The win, powered by Luis Diaz's hat trick, propelled them to the top of the league phase table under UEFA's new format.

