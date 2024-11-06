Left Menu

Luis Diaz's Electrifying Hat Trick Propels Liverpool to Victory

Luis Diaz scored a sensational hat trick for Liverpool against Bayer Leverkusen, leading to a 4-0 victory in the Champions League. This win puts Liverpool at the top of the standings, maintaining their perfect record. Diaz's performance was instrumental in ensuring Liverpool's ongoing success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:47 IST
Luis Diaz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Luis Diaz delivered a spectacular performance with a second-half hat trick, propelling Liverpool to a 4-0 triumph over German champion Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. The Colombian star's three goals cemented Liverpool's position at the top of the group and extended their unbeaten streak in this season's competition.

The scoring began when Diaz cleverly lifted the ball over Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 61st minute at Anfield. He then added to the tally with another goal in the 83rd minute and completed his hat trick during stoppage time. Cody Gakpo also contributed with a header in the 63rd minute, adding to Liverpool's commanding lead.

Diaz's impressive total for the season now stands at nine goals, while Liverpool finds itself two points clear at the summit of the standings, having secured four wins from four. They hold this lead over Sporting Lisbon, who currently sit in second place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

