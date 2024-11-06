Flag Football: A New Era of Olympic Inclusion and Gender Diversity

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will mark a significant milestone for flag football as it steps onto an international stage, offering a potential boost for girls' participation in the sport. Stephanie Kwok, the NFL's head of flag football, sees this as a golden chance to expand the league's reach and grow the sport worldwide.

Assuming her newly created role last May, Kwok aims to increase the grassroots presence of flag football and harness the wealth of talent that matches U.S. standards. 'This is an opportunity for new people to come to the game of football and experience it firsthand,' she said, emphasizing the momentum building around this initiative.

Historically, the NFL's fan base has been nearly half female, but tangible opportunities for girls to play the tackle version of the sport are scant. Flag football counters these limitations by being a cost-effective, inclusive alternative. It has gained traction with recent state-level endorsements as an official high school sport, with Pennsylvania leading as the latest entrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)