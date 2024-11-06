FC Goa's Climb: Victory Over Punjab FC in Intense ISL Match

FC Goa triumphed over Punjab FC with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday in the Indian Super League, propelling the team to third in the standings. This marked their second consecutive win, following a noteworthy 3-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC.

Iker Garrotxena was instrumental in the victory, scoring in the 49th minute and assisting Armando Sadiku's equalizer in the 22nd minute. Punjab FC initially led with Asmir Sujik's 13th-minute goal, but the advantage was short-lived as FC Goa quickly responded.

The second half saw FC Goa's intensified pace pay off, with Garrotxena's decisive left-footed strike sealing the win. Despite Punjab FC's attempts to level the score, Goa's defense remained steadfast, concluding the match at 2-1 and lifting them to third place in the league.

