Champions League Drama: Historic Triumphs and Shocking Defeats

In the latest Champions League action, Barcelona and Inter Milan secured vital wins, further solidifying their positions in the table. Despite successes, former leader Aston Villa faced an unexpected setback, dropping to eighth after a controversial penalty against Brugge.

Paris Saint-Germain struggled without star player Kylian Mbappé, falling further behind as Atletico Madrid clinched a late victory. Meanwhile, debutant Brest surprises the league and aims for knockout advancement.

Liverpool remains unbeaten, topping the standings. Other notable performances include Bayern's close win overshadowed by crowd delays and Shakhtar's standout display against Young Boys. The league phase promises more thrilling rematches.

(With inputs from agencies.)