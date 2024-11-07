Arteta's Arsenal Agony: Controversial Penalty Decisions in UCL Clash

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, expressed deep frustration following his team's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The match was marred by controversial penalty decisions, which Arteta described as 'very, very difficult to accept.' The sole goal came from a penalty after a deflection off Mehdi Taremi to Mikel Merino's arm, allowing Hakan Çalhanoglu to score. Before this, Merino's penalty appeal was dismissed, despite what appeared to be a foul by Inter's goalkeeper, Yann Sommer.

Arteta lamented the decisions, questioning their inconsistency, and highlighted the excellent performance of his team, which he believed deserved better in what he called the best match they've played in years. Despite relentless pressure, Arsenal failed to equalize against a resolute Inter defense.

