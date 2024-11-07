Left Menu

Sinner and Alcaraz: The New Titans of Tennis Prepare for ATP Finals Showdown

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet at the ATP Finals, marking the first event without Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal in 23 years. Sinner, involved in a doping case, will focus attention in Turin, while Alcaraz seeks to maintain his winning streak against Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an unprecedented turn of events, the ATP Finals will commence without the iconic presence of Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have dominated the Grand Slam circuit this year, sharing the major titles equally between them.

Sinner, making headlines due to a pending doping case, stands as a central figure in Turin. An Italian playing on home ground for the first time amidst such controversy, Sinner has an opportunity to deliver a significant performance. The anticipated match against Alcaraz could be a highlight of this year's finals, offering a thrilling narrative of rivalry.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is coming off victories at the French Open and Wimbledon and is looking to continue his dominance over Sinner, having won all official meetings against him this year. The ATP Finals lineup also includes notable players like Zverev, Medvedev, and Rublev, each bringing their own potential to claim the $4.8 million prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

