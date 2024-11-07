Tennis Titans Sinner and Alcaraz to Potentially Clash in ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will vie for potential glory as they find themselves in separate groups for the ATP Finals, following Thursday's draw. The potential clash of these two tennis prodigies can only occur in the semi-final stage.

Sinner leads the Ilie Nastase Group with Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Alcaraz highlights the John Newcombe Group alongside Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Andrey Rublev. These groups bring excitement as each players' performance unfolds.

The tournament commences on Sunday, featuring the top eight male players of the year. Notably absent is defending champion Novak Djokovic, who withdrew on Tuesday due to injury. The groups honor the first ATP-ranked players, Nastase and Newcombe.

(With inputs from agencies.)