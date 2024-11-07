Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Quest for a Sixth Race to Dubai Title Begins

Rory McIlroy debuted his new swing with a 5-under 67 at the Abu Dhabi Championship, placing him five strokes behind leader Tommy Fleetwood. McIlroy, pursuing a sixth Race to Dubai title, expressed satisfaction with his swing's stability but acknowledged less creativity in shot selection.

In a strategic return to competitive golf, Rory McIlroy showcased his newly crafted swing at the Abu Dhabi Championship, opening with a solid round of 5-under 67. His performance left him five strokes behind Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, who dominated the day with a spectacular 10-under 62.

McIlroy, currently ranked third in the world, praised the consistency of his swing but admitted a lack of imagination in shot-making, a factor he attributed to overthinking his new technique. A month of meticulous practice focusing on swing endurance in pressure scenarios paid off, with McIlroy making six birdies against a single bogey.

With five Race to Dubai titles already under his belt, McIlroy stands a chance to tie with the legendary Seve Ballesteros by securing a sixth. Meanwhile, Fleetwood's bogey-free round included an eagle at the second hole, setting the stage for an intense competition as players vie for early European tour playoff victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

