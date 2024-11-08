Left Menu

Rugby's Rising Star: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's International Debut

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is set to make his senior rugby union debut for Australia against England. Having transitioned from rugby league, Suaalii joins the national team with confidence from coach Joe Schmidt. With key players injured, Schmidt believes it's an opportune moment for Suaalii's entry into test rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:01 IST
Rugby's Rising Star: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's International Debut

Australia's rugby team is set to see a fresh face as Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii gears up for his first international union match against England at Twickenham.

The 21-year-old, who has made the switch from rugby league and joined the New South Wales Waratahs, has been drafted into the national team without previous professional union experience. However, coach Joe Schmidt exudes confidence in Suaalii's abilities, especially following the injuries of Hunter Paisami and the late addition of Samu Kerevi to the squad.

Schmidt noted that Suaalii is the 17th or 18th debutant for Australia this year as part of a strategy to build a formidable team for the upcoming Lions tour. England's captain Jamie George expressed respect for Schmidt's decision-making, acknowledging a potential challenge due to the unknowns surrounding Suaalii's debut performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024