Rugby's Rising Star: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's International Debut

Australia's rugby team is set to see a fresh face as Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii gears up for his first international union match against England at Twickenham.

The 21-year-old, who has made the switch from rugby league and joined the New South Wales Waratahs, has been drafted into the national team without previous professional union experience. However, coach Joe Schmidt exudes confidence in Suaalii's abilities, especially following the injuries of Hunter Paisami and the late addition of Samu Kerevi to the squad.

Schmidt noted that Suaalii is the 17th or 18th debutant for Australia this year as part of a strategy to build a formidable team for the upcoming Lions tour. England's captain Jamie George expressed respect for Schmidt's decision-making, acknowledging a potential challenge due to the unknowns surrounding Suaalii's debut performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)