Krejcikova Clinches Semifinal Berth, Swiatek Ousted from WTA Finals

Barbora Krejcikova secured the last semifinal position at the WTA Finals with a decisive win over Coco Gauff, consequently eliminating Iga Swiatek. The semifinals will feature Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Gauff. Swiatek was ousted despite her earlier victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Riyadh | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:16 IST
Barbora Krejcikova has secured the final spot in the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a decisive victory over Coco Gauff, finishing the match 7-5, 6-4. This win also resulted in the elimination of second-ranked Iga Swiatek from the tournament.

Krejcikova joins a stellar semifinal lineup that includes top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Gauff. "I was definitely super excited to be here," Krejcikova remarked, acknowledging the significance of reaching this stage in the season-ending event. She faces Zheng in the upcoming semifinals.

Despite Swiatek's commanding 6-1, 6-0 win against Daria Kasatkina, her fate depended on Krejcikova losing to Gauff, which did not happen. Swiatek, Gauff, and Krejcikova all concluded with 2-1 records, but Swiatek fell short due to set percentage. Kasatkina played as a replacement for Jessica Pegula, who withdrew citing knee injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

