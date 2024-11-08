Krejcikova Clinches Semifinal Berth, Swiatek Ousted from WTA Finals
Barbora Krejcikova secured the last semifinal position at the WTA Finals with a decisive win over Coco Gauff, consequently eliminating Iga Swiatek. The semifinals will feature Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Gauff. Swiatek was ousted despite her earlier victory over Daria Kasatkina.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Barbora Krejcikova has secured the final spot in the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a decisive victory over Coco Gauff, finishing the match 7-5, 6-4. This win also resulted in the elimination of second-ranked Iga Swiatek from the tournament.
Krejcikova joins a stellar semifinal lineup that includes top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen, and Gauff. "I was definitely super excited to be here," Krejcikova remarked, acknowledging the significance of reaching this stage in the season-ending event. She faces Zheng in the upcoming semifinals.
Despite Swiatek's commanding 6-1, 6-0 win against Daria Kasatkina, her fate depended on Krejcikova losing to Gauff, which did not happen. Swiatek, Gauff, and Krejcikova all concluded with 2-1 records, but Swiatek fell short due to set percentage. Kasatkina played as a replacement for Jessica Pegula, who withdrew citing knee injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)