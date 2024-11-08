Strategic Moves in Socceroos Squad: Veterans In, Youth Given Space

Australia's national football team coach Tony Popovic has announced significant changes to the squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Teenager Nestory Irankunda, though recognized as a promising talent, has been dropped. Popovic emphasized this decision was to allow Irankunda to focus on development with Bayern Munich. Instead, experienced players Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, and Martin Boyle have been called up to bolster the team.

The Socceroos aim to cement their standing in Group C, where they currently trail Japan, with two crucial matches coming up. Achieving a top-two finish would secure them a spot in the 2026 finals. Popovic's adjustments, including new call-ups like Anthony Caceres and returning veterans, reflect a strategy balancing potential and experience.

