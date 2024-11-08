Left Menu

Strategic Moves in Socceroos Squad: Veterans In, Youth Given Space

Australia's national football coach, Tony Popovic, has made strategic changes to the Socceroos squad for World Cup qualifiers. Nestory Irankunda was dropped to focus on development, while seasoned players like Rhyan Grant and Martin Boyle return. This blend aims to secure a spot in the 2026 finals.

Australia's national football team coach Tony Popovic has announced significant changes to the squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Teenager Nestory Irankunda, though recognized as a promising talent, has been dropped. Popovic emphasized this decision was to allow Irankunda to focus on development with Bayern Munich. Instead, experienced players Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, and Martin Boyle have been called up to bolster the team.

The Socceroos aim to cement their standing in Group C, where they currently trail Japan, with two crucial matches coming up. Achieving a top-two finish would secure them a spot in the 2026 finals. Popovic's adjustments, including new call-ups like Anthony Caceres and returning veterans, reflect a strategy balancing potential and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

