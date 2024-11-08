Wales Rugby Revamps Line-up for Fiji Clash: A Fresh Start

In a bold strategical move, Gareth Anscombe has been chosen as flyhalf for the Wales team, marking his return since last year's Rugby World Cup. Coach Warren Gatland seeks to disrupt a nine-game losing streak by integrating both seasoned and young players for Wales' match against Fiji on Sunday.

This selection features debut wing Blair Murray, alongside less-capped players such as centre Max Llewellyn and prop Archie Griffin. Gatland sees this as a move towards a balanced squad with returning experienced players and promising newcomers for the Cardiff showdown.

To bolster the team, Nigel Owens, former international referee, joins in an advisory role. Gatland emphasizes the need for focus and ruthlessness throughout the match, looking for a comprehensive performance from his squad to handle Fiji's threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)