Sanju Samson's Century Masterclass in T20I Thriller

In a dazzling display of skill, Sanju Samson showcased his batting brilliance against South Africa, notching a spectacular century. Friday's T20I opener saw the Indian batsman amass 107 runs off just 50 deliveries, punctuated by an impressive tally of ten sixes and seven boundaries.

Despite a promising start that set sights on a total near 250, the Indian team could only reach 202/8 as South African bowlers, led by Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, applied pressure with strategic bowling in the final overs.

Batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Samson's exceptional timing and power hitting dazzled spectators, though India's effort fell short in the closing stages, leaving questions about potential missed opportunities for a higher target.

