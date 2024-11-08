Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Century Masterclass in T20I Thriller

Sanju Samson delivered a stunning performance by scoring a century against South Africa, setting a platform for India in the opening T20I. Despite his innings, India finished at 202/8, as the South African bowlers staged a late comeback. Samson's prowess included ten sixes and several elegant shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:34 IST
Sanju Samson's Century Masterclass in T20I Thriller
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a dazzling display of skill, Sanju Samson showcased his batting brilliance against South Africa, notching a spectacular century. Friday's T20I opener saw the Indian batsman amass 107 runs off just 50 deliveries, punctuated by an impressive tally of ten sixes and seven boundaries.

Despite a promising start that set sights on a total near 250, the Indian team could only reach 202/8 as South African bowlers, led by Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, applied pressure with strategic bowling in the final overs.

Batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Samson's exceptional timing and power hitting dazzled spectators, though India's effort fell short in the closing stages, leaving questions about potential missed opportunities for a higher target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024