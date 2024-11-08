Left Menu

England's Rugby Redemption: Courage Over Calculation

England captain Jamie George emphasizes the need for courage over calculation in their upcoming match against Australia. After recent defeats, George stresses relentless play for 80 minutes without compromising execution. With a positive track record against Australia, England aims for another victory, resisting complacency and external expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:34 IST
England's rugby squad, led by captain Jamie George, is gearing up for their high-stakes confrontation with Australia, aiming to break free from the shackles of caution that led to recent losses against New Zealand. George has emphasized the necessity for 'courage' to maintain attacking momentum throughout the entire 80 minutes.

In the previous week's narrow 24-22 defeat at Twickenham, England faltered in the final quarter, a recurring issue that captain George is keen to address. Australia, despite a dismal performance in the Rugby Championship, remains a formidable opponent and England is preparing to keep the pressure on their rivals.

George is optimistic about the inclusion of Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will provide significant support from the bench after recovering from injuries. England's record against Australia is strong, and George insists the team is focused on executing their game plan effectively without succumbing to the burden of expectations.

