Wales Women's Rugby Coach Departs Amid Contract Negotiation Controversy

Wales women's rugby coach Ioan Cunningham parted ways with the team by mutual agreement after three years, following the Welsh Rugby Union's apology for handling contract negotiations poorly. The WRU made the announcement shortly after issuing their apology to the players.

Under Cunningham's leadership, the team transitioned from amateur to professional status, achieving a historic victory against Australia and placing third in the Six Nations 2023. Despite progress, Cunningham remarked that it was the right time for new leadership.

The WRU is conducting a review of its negotiation processes, revealed after media reports of potential player strike action. A new coach is expected to be appointed before the 2024 Six Nations tournament.

