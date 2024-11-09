Wales Women's Rugby Coach Departs Amid Contract Negotiation Controversy
Ioan Cunningham, Wales women's rugby coach, steps down amid scrutiny over contract negotiations. The WRU recently issued an apology for managing the talks poorly. Cunningham led the team from amateur to professional status, achieving notable victories. A thorough review of the negotiation process is currently underway.
Wales women's rugby coach Ioan Cunningham parted ways with the team by mutual agreement after three years, following the Welsh Rugby Union's apology for handling contract negotiations poorly. The WRU made the announcement shortly after issuing their apology to the players.
Under Cunningham's leadership, the team transitioned from amateur to professional status, achieving a historic victory against Australia and placing third in the Six Nations 2023. Despite progress, Cunningham remarked that it was the right time for new leadership.
The WRU is conducting a review of its negotiation processes, revealed after media reports of potential player strike action. A new coach is expected to be appointed before the 2024 Six Nations tournament.
