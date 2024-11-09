Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph: New Zealand Ends Ireland's Home Winning Streak

New Zealand's All Blacks achieved a significant 23-13 win over world number one Ireland, marking a first home loss for Ireland in 20 matches. Despite initial resistance from Ireland, the All Blacks, led by standout performances from Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan, capitalized on their opportunities to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 04:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 04:18 IST
All Blacks Triumph: New Zealand Ends Ireland's Home Winning Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The New Zealand All Blacks celebrated a notable victory against the world's top-ranked Ireland, capturing a 23-13 win in Dublin on Friday. This monumental success marked Ireland's first home defeat in 20 straight matches, providing a triumphant start for new coach Scott Robertson to boost their global standings.

Despite trailing post a try from Ireland's Josh van der Flier in the second half, the All Blacks roared back with a pivotal performance from man-of-the-match Damian McKenzie. His precision in penalty kicks and strategic play, coupled with a decisive try from Will Jordan, secured New Zealand's lead and eventual win.

Ireland faced disappointment after an underwhelming performance. Captain Caelan Doris acknowledged the need for improved discipline as Ireland gears up for matches against Argentina. Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to face France in Paris, maintaining momentum from this critical victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024