All Blacks Triumph: New Zealand Ends Ireland's Home Winning Streak

The New Zealand All Blacks celebrated a notable victory against the world's top-ranked Ireland, capturing a 23-13 win in Dublin on Friday. This monumental success marked Ireland's first home defeat in 20 straight matches, providing a triumphant start for new coach Scott Robertson to boost their global standings.

Despite trailing post a try from Ireland's Josh van der Flier in the second half, the All Blacks roared back with a pivotal performance from man-of-the-match Damian McKenzie. His precision in penalty kicks and strategic play, coupled with a decisive try from Will Jordan, secured New Zealand's lead and eventual win.

Ireland faced disappointment after an underwhelming performance. Captain Caelan Doris acknowledged the need for improved discipline as Ireland gears up for matches against Argentina. Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to face France in Paris, maintaining momentum from this critical victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)