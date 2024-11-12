Santos Triumphs: A Historic Return to Brazil's Serie A

Santos Football Club has made a triumphant return to Brazil's Serie A, securing their spot with a 2-0 victory over Coritiba on Monday. This victory marks a significant milestone as the club rebounds from its first-ever relegation last year.

The win, driven by first-half goals from Wendel and Romulo Otero, places Santos within striking distance of the Serie B title. Brazilian forward Guilherme expressed pride in the club's achievement, acknowledging the collective efforts of fans and staff.

Known globally for their golden era influenced by legends like Pele, Santos has nurtured talents such as Neymar and Robinho. The club now leads Serie B with a five-point advantage and two games remaining, poised for further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)