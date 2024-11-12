Left Menu

Santos Triumphs: A Historic Return to Brazil's Serie A

Santos Football Club has returned to Brazil's Serie A after defeating Coritiba 2-0, marking a swift comeback following last year's relegation. The club celebrated its 112th anniversary and is now eyeing the Serie B title, with significant contributions from players like Wendel and Romulo Otero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:53 IST
Santos Triumphs: A Historic Return to Brazil's Serie A

Santos Football Club has made a triumphant return to Brazil's Serie A, securing their spot with a 2-0 victory over Coritiba on Monday. This victory marks a significant milestone as the club rebounds from its first-ever relegation last year.

The win, driven by first-half goals from Wendel and Romulo Otero, places Santos within striking distance of the Serie B title. Brazilian forward Guilherme expressed pride in the club's achievement, acknowledging the collective efforts of fans and staff.

Known globally for their golden era influenced by legends like Pele, Santos has nurtured talents such as Neymar and Robinho. The club now leads Serie B with a five-point advantage and two games remaining, poised for further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024