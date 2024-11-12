Chandrakant Pandit Applauds BCA President as Bihar Cricket Soars

In a testament to Bihar's burgeoning cricket scene, Madhya Pradesh's coach Chandrakant Pandit has lauded Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari for his role in elevating the sport within the region. The encomiums followed Madhya Pradesh's recent triumph over Bihar by an innings and 108 runs in the Ranji Trophy clash held at Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

Praising the organization and hospitality, Pandit noted that this tour will remain a memorable chapter for his team. In a statement, he expressed optimism for Bihar's cricketing future under Tiwari's leadership, urging continued development and success for local talents.

The felicitation ceremony post-match, hosted by BCA, saw an array of dignitaries including BCA Secretary Jiaul Arfeen and CEO Manish Raj in attendance. BCA Media Manager Santosh Jha conducted the event, with Rupak Kumar serving as the liaison. The proceedings were graced by the Madhya Pradesh team and prominent BCCI officials, underscoring Bihar's cricketing strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)