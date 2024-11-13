Caitlin Clark's Swinging Adventure: From WNBA Rookie to Pro-Am Golfer

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark is set to showcase her golfing skills in an LPGA pro-am at Pelican Golf Club, ahead of The Annika. Clark, who jokingly aspires to be a professional golfer, is thrilled to join renowned players like Nelly Korda and former golf star Annika Sorenstam.

Despite claiming to be just an 'average golfer,' Clark eagerly anticipates the event. Her humor shines as she discusses her golfing endeavors, noting her desire simply to have fun and avoid hitting spectators. This pro-am appearance marks her second such event, following her debut at the John Deere Classic in July 2023.

Clark cherishes the opportunity to engage in competitive golf with friends while being outdoors. Her participation also highlights the blending of sports and entertainment, as LPGA pro-ams often attract a mix of athletes and celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)