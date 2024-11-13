Left Menu

Caitlin Clark's Swinging Adventure: From WNBA Rookie to Pro-Am Golfer

WNBA star Caitlin Clark indulges in her love for golf as she participates in an LPGA pro-am event. Partnering with top players like Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, Clark jokes about turning pro but emphasizes enjoying the sport and the company of elite golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belleair | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:27 IST
WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark is set to showcase her golfing skills in an LPGA pro-am at Pelican Golf Club, ahead of The Annika. Clark, who jokingly aspires to be a professional golfer, is thrilled to join renowned players like Nelly Korda and former golf star Annika Sorenstam.

Despite claiming to be just an 'average golfer,' Clark eagerly anticipates the event. Her humor shines as she discusses her golfing endeavors, noting her desire simply to have fun and avoid hitting spectators. This pro-am appearance marks her second such event, following her debut at the John Deere Classic in July 2023.

Clark cherishes the opportunity to engage in competitive golf with friends while being outdoors. Her participation also highlights the blending of sports and entertainment, as LPGA pro-ams often attract a mix of athletes and celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

