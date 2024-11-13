Left Menu

Medvedev Calls for Grand Slam-Centric ATP Calendar

Daniil Medvedev urges the ATP Tour to focus on Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events, suggesting that ATP 250 tournaments be held later. This comes amid concerns from players like Carlos Alcaraz over the packed schedule. ATP Masters 1000 events will expand to 12 days, sparking debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Daniil Medvedev, ranked number four in the world, has called for a revamp of the ATP Tour schedule, advocating for a focus on Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events. He proposes moving lower-tier ATP 250 tournaments to a later, optional phase of the year.

Medvedev's comments come in light of concerns from players, including four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, about the demanding calendar. Many players claim the tight schedule diminishes motivation and heightens injury risks.

Previously, Stefanos Tsitsipas criticized the extension of ATP Masters 1000 events to 12 days starting next season. Medvedev suggests that pivotal tournaments be scheduled earlier, allowing players to conclude their season by October if they wish, while leaving ATP 250 events for those seeking additional matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

