Wales Faces Pressure: Gatland's Resolve Amidst Losing Streak

Wales is under pressure as the national rugby team finds itself in a challenging 10-match losing streak, casting a spotlight on coach Warren Gatland's strategies. Despite a recent 24-19 defeat against Fiji, extending the streak to double figures, Gatland remains confident his players can reverse their fortunes, especially with buoyant Australia visiting Cardiff on Sunday.

In a recent press briefing, Gatland expressed no regrets over his decision to field a squad with limited international experience. He stated, "I've been very clear that we're comfortable with the decisions we've made," acknowledging the unexpected challenges faced by the team. Gatland is willing to bear the consequences, stating that he remains more than comfortable with his position, though he jokingly notes a future away from the pressures of coaching should a change occur.

The coach highlighted Australia's impressive form, following their victory over England. Gatland pointed out the benefits of having a squad that has played consistently over the summer. As Wales prepares for Sunday's match, they will do so without centre/wing Mason Grady due to an ankle injury and with scrumhalf Tomos Williams, who is out with a shoulder problem but expected to return against South Africa on Nov. 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)