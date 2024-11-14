Record-Breaking Moments and Surprises in Sports World

Nicolas Lunven achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for the longest solo distance covered in a monohull yacht during the Vendee Globe race. The French skipper recorded an impressive distance of 546.60 nautical miles over 24 hours.

Sports fans are gearing up for Friday's Netflix fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with bookmakers expecting it to become the most bet-on boxing match in BetMGM's history. Meanwhile, the tennis world was stalled as severe weather conditions delayed the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

In basketball, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is recovering from a mild stroke, while Caitlin Clark transitions to golf in style, drawing crowds alongside LPGA stars. Over in the NFL, the Bears made a significant coaching change with Matt Eberflus firing Shane Waldron.

