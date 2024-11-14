Left Menu

Record-Breaking Moments and Surprises in Sports World

This roundup covers the latest in sports, including Nicolas Lunven's solo sailing record, an anticipated record-setting Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match, and NFL, NBA, and NHL updates. Also, Caitlin Clark makes a notable shift from basketball to golf, while weather delays the BJK Cup in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:23 IST
Record-Breaking Moments and Surprises in Sports World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicolas Lunven achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for the longest solo distance covered in a monohull yacht during the Vendee Globe race. The French skipper recorded an impressive distance of 546.60 nautical miles over 24 hours.

Sports fans are gearing up for Friday's Netflix fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with bookmakers expecting it to become the most bet-on boxing match in BetMGM's history. Meanwhile, the tennis world was stalled as severe weather conditions delayed the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

In basketball, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is recovering from a mild stroke, while Caitlin Clark transitions to golf in style, drawing crowds alongside LPGA stars. Over in the NFL, the Bears made a significant coaching change with Matt Eberflus firing Shane Waldron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024