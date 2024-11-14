Diego Forlán Swaps Soccer for Tennis: A New Chapter Begins
Former soccer superstar Diego Forlán made his debut in professional tennis at the Uruguay Open. Teaming with Federico Coria, he faced a first-round loss in doubles. Post-retirement from top-tier soccer, Forlán pursued amateur tennis, eventually earning a wildcard for Uruguay's prominent tournament at age 45.
In a significant career pivot, former soccer legend Diego Forlán has ventured into professional tennis, making his debut at the Uruguay Open.
The 45-year-old, alongside Argentine Federico Coria, faced a first-round defeat against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos, losing 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles match of the ATP's second-tier Challenger Tour.
Having retired from a prestigious soccer career in 2019, Forlán has found new enthusiasm in tennis, participating in amateur tournaments before earning a wildcard entry for Uruguay's leading tennis event.
