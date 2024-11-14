Tilak Varma Shines at Number Three: A Testament to Team Spirit

In a stunning performance during the third T20 match against South Africa, Tilak Varma proved his mettle by scoring a century, attributed to his promotion to number three, thanks to captain Suryakumar Yadav's confidence in his abilities.

Varma, who returned a century in just 51 balls, expressed his gratitude towards Yadav, who selflessly ceded his position to allow the youngster to shine. This strategic move paid off remarkably as Varma and Abhishek Sharma both delivered pivotal performances that secured an 11-run victory for India.

The match underscored Varma's impressive resilience and determination after battling injuries that sidelined him for key series. His focus on evolving as an all-rounder, coupled with unwavering team support, has been central to his success on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)