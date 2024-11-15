Left Menu

Tim Southee's Test Swan Song: A Farewell to a Cricket Legend

Tim Southee, New Zealand's leading wicket-taker, eyes retiring after the third test against England, with a possible appearance in the World Test Championship final. At 36, he reflects on 18 years with the Black Caps. Nathan Smith joins the squad, and Kane Williamson returns post-injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:23 IST
Tim Southee, New Zealand's esteemed paceman and record-setting wicket-taker, is considering the third test against England as his final act in the format. However, Southee stated he would be open to playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final if the Black Caps secure a spot next year.

As Southee approaches his 36th birthday, the veteran cricketer ponders retirement with peace and satisfaction, acknowledging 18 illustrious years with the national team. New Zealand Cricket confirms Southee's lineup for the upcoming England series, with a potential final white-ball appearance against Sri Lanka on the horizon.

The squad announcement included debut call-ups for Otago's fast bowler Jacob Duffy and Wellington's all-rounder Nathan Smith. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson makes a return from injury. New Zealand, rejuvenated after a sweeping victory in India, aims to strengthen their World Test Championship standings in this significant farewell series for Southee.

