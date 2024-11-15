Countdown to LA28: A Four-Year Journey to the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission recently completed a three-day visit to Los Angeles, assessing venues for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games. With just four years to go, Chairman Casey Wasserman emphasizes the city's readiness, aided by existing world-class facilities.

Led by Nicole Hoevertsz, the commission praised the lack of necessary new construction, highlighting Los Angeles' capability to handle major events. Planning milestones are expected by 2025, including venues, competition schedules, and athlete quotas.

New sports like cricket, flag football, and lacrosse will debut. Wasserman insists on a balanced approach between city needs and Olympic requirements, ensuring community-centric games. Critically, Los Angeles has federal assurances for security and transportation, maintaining bipartisan cooperation.

