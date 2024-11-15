Left Menu

Countdown to LA28: A Four-Year Journey to the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission visited Los Angeles to inspect venues for the 2028 Olympics. LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman emphasized the city’s readiness with existing venues and coordination with federal government support. The Games will feature new sports like cricket and prioritize community-focused planning.

The International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission recently completed a three-day visit to Los Angeles, assessing venues for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games. With just four years to go, Chairman Casey Wasserman emphasizes the city's readiness, aided by existing world-class facilities.

Led by Nicole Hoevertsz, the commission praised the lack of necessary new construction, highlighting Los Angeles' capability to handle major events. Planning milestones are expected by 2025, including venues, competition schedules, and athlete quotas.

New sports like cricket, flag football, and lacrosse will debut. Wasserman insists on a balanced approach between city needs and Olympic requirements, ensuring community-centric games. Critically, Los Angeles has federal assurances for security and transportation, maintaining bipartisan cooperation.

