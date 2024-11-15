Zverev Dominates Alcaraz to Secure ATP Finals Semi-Final Spot

Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev showcased his prowess on Friday by defeating four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-4, securing his advancement to the semi-finals of the prestigious season-ending championship and putting Alcaraz's tournament hopes on thin ice.

Zverev entered the match as the group frontrunner, having dispatched both eighth-seeded Andrey Rublev and sixth seed Casper Ruud. The victory over Alcaraz ensured Zverev's first-place finish in the John Newcombe Group, further solidifying his dominance in the tournament's group stage.

Zverev's performance was marked by a 73% point-winning serve and 29 winners, enhancing his personal head-to-head record against Alcaraz to 6-5. Notably, Zverev has reached the ATP Finals semi-finals four times, a milestone only surpassed by Novak Djokovic since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)